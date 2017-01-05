Lake Tahoe weather: 7.5 feet of snow at Homewood marks top ski total | SierraSun.com

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m. THURSDAY:

When all was said and done, more than 7 feet of snow was reported at upper-elevation areas by Thursday morning, according to regional ski resorts.

“The storm door has been blown off its hinges with wave after wave of snow-laden storms lined up off the Pacific ready to deliver the goods to Lake Tahoe,” said Mike Pierce, Marketing Director at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe and president of the group Ski Lake Tahoe. “With season snowfall totals recently surpassing the 200 inch mark, Lake Tahoe is poised for a huge winter with dozens of toast-worthy powder days already in the books.”

Below is a quick look at what some ski resorts reported by midday Thursday in terms of storm totals:

Homewood Mountain Resort: Snow depths range from 35 inches at the base to 92 inches up top — that’s roughly 7.5 feet.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows: 83 inches and 84 inches at upper mountain at both resorts — 7 feet.

Sugar Bowl Resort: Base depths average between 56 and 81 inches — 6.75 feet.

Northstar California: 74-inch storm total (more than 6 feet) at upper mountain.

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe: 70-inch storm total.

Heavenly Mountain Resort: 70-inches storm total.

Kirkwood Mountain Resort: 56-inch storm total.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The National Weather Service’s winter storm warning ends at 10 a.m. Thursday for the Lake Tahoe region, and for all intents and purposes, the storm did not disappoint.

According to an 8:50 a.m. news release from Vail Resorts, 22 to 30 inches of new snow as fallen at its three Tahoe-area resorts the past 24 hours.

And, since the storm began late Sunday night, more than 6 feet of snow has been recorded at Northstar California, upper mountain, according to Vail Resorts.

Here’s a quick breakdown of snow totals, per Vail:

Look for more snow updates later Thursday as the region digs out