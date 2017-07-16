Vice President Pence to be featured guest at Basque Fry in Gardnerville | SierraSun.com

Vice President Mike Pence is the featured guest for this year’s Morning in Nevada PAC’s 3rd annual Basque Fry, Nevada Attorney General Adam P. Laxalt announced on Friday.

The event is scheduled to take place on Aug. 26 at Corley Ranch in Gardnerville.

Tickets to the event are now available for purchase at this site, http://www.morninginnevadapac.org.

Additional speakers will be announced in the near future. In the previous two years, the Basque Fry has attracted some leading, national figures such as Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, current HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson, U.S. Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark., former Ambassador John Bolton, Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, businesswoman Carly Fiorina and many other local and state leaders.

“We are truly excited for Nevada to welcome Vice President Mike Pence to this year’s 3rd Annual Basque Fry event,” Laxalt said. “This has truly become the grassroots event for Nevada conservatives and Republicans, attracting residents from all 17 counties. With live music, a great lineup of speakers, fun and games for the kids and some delicious Basque barbeque, we look forward to another successful summer event that is affordable for the whole family.”

Individual tickets can be purchased for $40. Kids are free and there will be special VIP packages and sponsorships available, as well.

The Morning in Nevada PAC was created in 2014 by friends of Nevada Attorney General Adam P. Laxalt to help fund conservative causes, candidates and organizations.