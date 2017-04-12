Video: Skier caught in avalanche near Carson Pass | SierraSun.com

A skier got caught in an avalanche in the Carson Pass area and it was caught on video.

According to a public observation submitted to the Sierra Avalanche Center, the slab slide occurred on April 10 in the Carson Pass Area above Lake Winnemucca. The skier caught in the avalanche reported losing a pole. The person did not report being injured.

Per the report to the Sierra Avalanche Center: "Had just skied the middle moon coolie on roundtop, traversed out of the apron skiers right above Winimmucca lake, ended up taking a ride and losing a pole. Friend of mine on a nearby slope also took a ride today, I suspect he will report it also."

The slide was captured on video and posted to YouTube.