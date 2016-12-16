VIDEO: Take a look inside the Truckee Roundhouse makerspace! | SierraSun.com

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Simply put, there’s a whole lot of cool going on at the Truckee Roundhouse.

The membership-based makerspace officially opened in early December at its location at Truckee Tahoe Airport, offering woodworking, technology, ceramics, textiles and a metal shop, among other fun and creative opportunities.

The space is located at 12116 Chandelle Way, Suite E3, Truckee, and is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.

Sierra Sun Reporter Amanda Rhoades took a tour of the Truckee Roundhouse and spoke to a few of the people who made it possible. Check out the video below!