Winter storm warning issued for Truckee, North Lake Tahoe through Saturday night

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter storm warning for Truckee and North Lake Tahoe on Saturday, Nov. 4 until 11 p.m.

There is a 90 percent chance of rain and snow mixture in the forecast, with a possible snow accumulation of one to three inches. The high on Saturday should be around 43 degrees, with a low near 22 degrees.

Scattered rain and snow showers will likely continue through Saturday night. Sunday’s forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

The California Department of Transportation lifted chain controls over Donner Pass on 1-80 around noon on Saturday. Road crews will continue to monitor the situation.