Woman butted with rifle during alleged burglary in Truckee; two Kings Beach men arrested

Two men were arrested three days after a woman apparently walked in on an alleged burglary at a Truckee residence, and was then butted in the head with a rifle, authorities said.

Stewart DeVaney, 21, and Simon Wyss, 19 were each taken into custody on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at their home in Kings Beach by Truckee Police Department detectives and Placer County Sheriff's Office SWAT team.

The alleged burglary occurred on Saturday, Oct. 28, at a residence on Olympic Boulevard in Truckee.

"When the female entered the residence she was confronted by two men wearing ski masks and armed with rifles," the Truckee Police Department said in a report.

"One of the men struck her with the butt of a rifle causing (a) laceration to her head. The two men then fled from the home, which appears to have contained a marijuana grow.

Authorities believe the suspects were at the residence with the intention of taking the marijuana. The primary residents were not home at the time of the incident.

The 35-year-old female victim, who was bleeding heavily from the head, was able contact an unidentified friend. The friend then transported the victim to Tahoe Forest Hospital for treatment of the laceration, which required 25 stitches to close.

The friend also notified authorities about the incident.

The arrests of DeVaney and Wyss were made following an investigation that resulted in arrest and search warrants.

"During the search of the residence, detectives located one of the rifles that is believed to have been used in the assault. This rifle had been stolen in an earlier residential burglary," the police report stated.

"Jewelry, money, and narcotics that are suspected to have been stolen from the home were also located and seized as evidence."

Devaney is being held on $260,000 bail at Wayne Brown Correctional Facility in Nevada City. Wyss was released from jail on Nov. 2, authorities said.