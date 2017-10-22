Sue Hoek announces run for Nevada County Board of Supervisors, District 4; Supervisor Hank Weston won’t seek re-election

Sue Hoek, a small business owner and rancher in Nevada County, said she’s never been interested in being what she called a “politician.”

She does, however, consider herself a good listener and someone who’d be a great supervisor.

On Wednesday, Oct. 18, Hoek announced she’d run for the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, District 4.

“I was born here, raised here,” said the 60-year-old Hoek. “I’ve raised my family here. I just want to give back that way.”

Hoek will run for the seat currently held by Supervisor Hank Weston, who’s said he won’t seek re-election.

Weston said he anticipates making a formal endorsement in the future. Hoek currently is the only candidate who’s announced for the seat.

Recommended Stories For You

“Sue is an outstanding individual,” Weston said. “She loves this county. She’s well versed in all the issues.”

Hoek said she doesn’t have the answers to issues like homelessness and marijuana. She said the key to finding those answers is communication.

“I think it’s going to be a community collaboration,” she said of homelessness. “Not the county, not the cities, but all of us together.”

Concerning marijuana, Hoek said compromise is essential. She doesn’t want the county to divide itself into two sides — supporters and opponents — and she’s spoken with people on several sides of the issue to hear their input.

Hoek has served as president of the Nevada County Farm Bureau. She’s also served on the Nevada County Agricultural Advisory Commission and the Nevada County Resource Conservation District. Hoek also is a member of the Penn Valley Chamber of Commerce, multiple cattlemen’s associations and Twin Cities Church, a release states.

“As a small business owner and rancher I understand what it takes to keep a business operating,” Hoek said in her release. “Now more than ever we need to ensure our county is fiscally sound, and that we protect our core services no matter what happens to the economy.”