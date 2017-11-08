2018 Pyeongchang Olympic slopestyle course unveiled

One hundred days before the Feb. 9 open of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic games, the International Ski Federation last week unveiled designs for the event's slopestyle course.

The German action sport infrastructure company Schneestern designed the Olympic course, which will be located at the snow park within the Bokwang Phoenix Park ski resort in Pyeonchang County.

"We are super excited to build the Slopestyle and Big Air Course for PyeongChang 2018," Schneestern said in an Instagram post. "We simply can't wait for this chance!"

The Olympic course is largely based on the Slopestyle World Cup course that was also designed by Schneestern and hosted at Phoenix Park in February 2016.

However, the International Ski Federation says the Germany-based company has added and adjusted some elements from the 2016 course.

"Looking to improve even further a course that was already heralded for its inventiveness by many of the world's top slopestyle athletes at the test event two seasons ago," the FIS said in a statement.

The FIS added that some features on the course were shifted from left to right to improve camera angles for television needs, while the fifth section of the course "now offers even more possibilities for creativity."

"By adding new lines and creative options for the athletes, too," the FIS statement added, "and giving the course a unique and intriguing look for millions of viewers around the world, the Schneestern crew has lived up to the expectations to deliver a groundbreaking competition venue."

The course, which will be the first mainstream slopestyle course to incorporate a skate-inspired pool or snow bowl, is expected to challenge Olympic competitors after 2016's test event took place in icy and windy conditions at Phoenix Park.

American snowboarder Sage Kotsenburg won the 2014 Olympic gold medal in the men's snowboard slopestyle event in Sochi, Russia. American snowboarder Jamie Anderson took home the gold in the women's snowboard slopestyle event.

American skiers Joss Christensen, Gus Kensworthy and Nick Goepper swept the gold, silver and bronze medals respectively in the men's skiing slopestyle event in Sochi. American skier Devin Logan earned the silver medal in the female skiing slopestyle event.

To view more photos of the 2018 Olympic slopestyle course, visit SummitDaily.com.