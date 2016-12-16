Incline Village real estate: Buy now — or pay more later | SierraSun.com

These statistics are based on information from the Incline Village Board of REALTORS® or its Multiple Listing Service as of December 11, 2016

The holidays will soon be upon us and that means festive gatherings with friends and family along with the hope that abundant snowfall will continue to arrive at the Lake Tahoe ski resorts.

Savvy buyers will be taking advantage of breaks in the weather to look at properties and write offers. With the inventory of houses, condos and freestanding condos for sale on the Incline Village MLS having dropped to around 190 properties, the supply/demand equation is putting upward pressure on prices in virtually all sectors of the market.

Traditionally, this is the time of year when many sellers pull their properties off the market as sales activity tends to slow down during the chilly winter months.

But with prices on the rise and far less competition than in years past, many sellers will keep their properties on the market during what is traditionally the off season.

Buyers would do well to search through the available inventory and if they find something they like write an offer and try to strike their best deal.

Properties with the most sought after attributes such as a lake view, easy driveway access, great room style floor plan and a low to moderate elevation location will command a disproportionate amount of attention.

At the present time there are only 63 condominiums listed for sale on the Incline Village MLS. This represents an inventory of approximately 4 months, which is rather low by local standards.

One good example of this phenomenon is the shortage of three-bedroom condos for sale in the very popular McCloud condominium complex. There are no three bedroom floor plans in McCloud listed for sale as of this writing.

Buyers looking for 2 bedroom units in McCloud have a lot of options, but those seeking a 3BR condo have nothing from which to choose.

But in Third Creek there are still a few 3BR units on the market, while all but one of the 2BR condos for sale were snapped up earlier in the year.

Buyers should seriously consider shopping for property during the wintertime before prices rise further in 2017. While there are sure to be some big snowstorms during the next few months, the most astute buyers in the audience will not let that be a deterrent to finding their dream vacation home or new residence on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe.

When successful business people in California pencil out their state income tax bill for 2016 many of them will contemplate whether now is the time to make the switch to Nevada residency.

For anyone with an adjusted gross income in California over $400,000, the net result is that the savings on state income tax alone will pay for a $1 million mortgage.

That’s a pretty hefty incentive to consider relocating to Incline Village or Crystal Bay and purchase a nice house or condo with just the tax savings.

Unless there is an economic catastrophe or some unforeseen global event that puts a crimp in real estate sales, prices will likely continue a steady march upward during the coming year.

Buyers can do themselves a favor by taking trips to look at property at Lake Tahoe during breaks in the weather this coming winter. The extra few hundred dollars spent on gas, lodging and food will easily be offset by the tens of thousands of dollars saved on properties purchased between now and the summer of 2017.

Don Kanare and Sabrina Belleci are the owners of RE/MAX North Lake. Read their blog and find weekly stats on their website at http://www.InsideIncline.com.