Lake Tahoe Home: Add some personality to your kitchen this winter | SierraSun.com

A truly successful kitchen remodeling — or new design — project does more than function well for the homeowner. It has personality!

Your kitchen should become a gathering spot, a cook’s oasis, even a mission control for a busy family. Kitchens are truly a full-fledged living space — deserving of its own memorable style and personality.

Individuality is the earmark of a room with personality. So, in composing the design elements of a kitchen’s style, I suggest you trust your own instincts and put your imagination into overdrive.

Are you a clean-counter type person, or do you truly enjoy showing off cherished collectibles?

The mood of our kitchen should make you and your family happy. And if you kitchen space is open to other living spaces, it’s important that you consider complementing your kitchen style with those rooms as well.

Whatever your style, call on design elements such as color, fabric, surface materials, lighting, art and one of a kind accents to create your own personal touch.

Kristen Fencl is an award winning professional interior decorator and owner of the Decorating Den Interiors located in Incline Village. Visit decdens.com/kristenf to learn more.