Lake Tahoe real estate: Winter weather’s impacts on your property | SierraSun.com

The latest series of storms to hit the Lake Tahoe basin is a reminder that the beauty of the Sierra can be affected by wildly varying weather conditions.

After a series of storms dropped up to 7 feet of snow along the crest of the Sierra last week, a subtropical system is bringing a deluge of rain and snow during the 2nd week of January.

Snow levels are expected to fluctuate from approximately 9,500 feet down to 4,500 feet at various points throughout the week.

At the start of the storm on Saturday morning almost every property in the Reno/Tahoe area had some snow on the ground. As temperatures rise and the precipitation changes to torrential rain the snow will melt and run off will increase dramatically.

The potential for flooding in some areas is quite high. Many secondary roads and even parts of some highways could become impassable. The intense runoff from melting snow can bring havoc to property owners in low-lying locations.

The rapid melting can also cause snow and ice to slide off roofs without warning. Metal roofs are particularly susceptible to this type of situation. If you have a metal roof that sheds snow over your deck, driveway or any doorways use extreme caution when entering or exiting your property.

Do not park cars in front of a garage where a metal roof slopes over the driveway. We have seen situations where the entire roof can release its snow load at one time depositing several tons of snow 2 to 4 feet deep.

Icicles that have formed during the past week also have a tendency to break off on their own as temperatures warm. With the help of rain melting the snow on the roof above, large icicles can come crashing down at any time causing serious damage to people and property.

During the cold weather prior to the storm ice dams may have formed in some places especially where different angles on the roof line come together. This can result in leaks occurring and significant water damage to your property.

It’s important to keep slotted drains and storm drains clear of snow, ice, pine needles and other debris. When these types of drains become clogged water quickly backs up and flood damage can occur rapidly.

With temperatures fluctuating significantly this week a driveway or sidewalk that was wet from rain during the afternoon can turn into a sheet of ice overnight. It can be difficult for a homeowner to continually remove snow and ice during these atmospheric river events.

But, if your property is for sale it’s imperative to have a clear and safe path for prospective buyers to gain access. In extreme cases it might be necessary to prohibit showings until after the storms have cleared and the property can be made safe for buyers and their agents.

