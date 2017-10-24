New lofts, bungalows breathe life into Midtown Reno

Blake Smith envisions the Midtown Lofts and Sinclair Bungalows as bringing something new with the old in Reno's Midtown.

Smith's firm, S3 Development Company, is overseeing the development of Midtown Lofts and Sinclair Bungalows, a mix of new and remodeled residences located on the southeast corner of Sinclair and Stewart streets.

The project includes six town homes, three bungalows built from the ground up, and two original Victorian-style, single-family homes built around the mid-20th century that were remodeled.

"These residences are very open and low-maintenance buildings," Smith said. "This concept hasn't been developed here yet, and will provide a cutting-edge approach to living in Reno."

The residences were designed with rustic, yet modern decor to coincide with the ever-changing revitalization of the Midtown district.

Smith indicated that with Reno-Sparks' current housing crunch, creative solutions should be explored. S3 studied other cities that experienced similar housing issues that the Truckee Meadows is dealing with now.

"San Francisco and Portland have had some of the same problems we've had here, and had to figure out ways to utilize land more efficiently," Smith said.

The Midtown Lofts and Sinclair Bungalows project, with each residence a few feet apart, resembles something seen in older Bay Area neighborhoods.

The bungalows and town homes were built from the ground up while the Victorian homes were remodeled. Construction crews were putting the finishing touches on a few of the residences, and they should be ready for viewing within the next week. Home staging and sales have already begun for the remaining units.

Marmot Properties of Reno will be the listing agents for the new residences. The residences are priced around $500,000 per unit, although residents won't be assessed homeowner association dues.

The lofts and bungalows range in size from 1,544 to 1,995 square feet and feature fenced-in landscaping, an outdoor living covered rooftop deck, along with parking or garage access.

The project is the first housing development in the Midtown district in the last two to three years.

Mike McGonagle with MAC Associates, Inc., designed the Midtown Lofts and Sinclair Bungalows while Troy and Travis Means of Homecrafters served as builder.