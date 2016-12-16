Tahoe real estate: Alison Elder Joins Engel & Völkers Truckee | SierraSun.com

Engel & Völkers North America announced recently the expansion of Engel & Völkers Lake Tahoe through its partnership with Elder Group Tahoe Real Estate, a boutique real estate company serving the Lake Tahoe area.

The union brings veteran real estate advisor Alison Elder to the new Engel & Völkers Lake Tahoe shop.

“With over 25 years of experience and exceptional in-depth market knowledge, Alison will be an integral part in expanding the scope of our premier services in the Lake Tahoe region,” said Anthony Hitt, CEO of Engel & Völkers North America. “Her talent in navigating client relationships and impressive business acumen will ideally partner with Engel & Völkers’ global network to provide the best level of real estate services for buyers and sellers in the area.”

Elder brings 13 years of success in real estate and over 27 years of leadership experience. She had previously held executive positions in sales and marketing, and had a role as CEO of her own healthcare administration business.

Most recently, she served as principal of the Elder Group Tahoe Real Estate team, affiliated with Chase International.

Prestigiously recognized as a top performing real estate advisor, she brings over 700 transactions closed with a sales volume of more than $300 million since 2009 to Engel & Völkers Truckee.

In addition to being named a top real estate agent in California and Tahoe Sierra MLS, her accolades include a five-year streak as Chase International’s Realtor of the Year and Real Trends America’s Best Real Estate Agents in America for 2015 and 2016.

Engel & Völkers Truckee launched its first shop in March of this year in the landmark Flying A building, a historical property in the heart of Old Town Truckee. Led by Elder, the new Truckee shop, located behind the corner of Donner Pass Road and Highway 89, is slated to open in December and will grow the team to a total of 20 advisors between both shops.

“As a resident of the Tahoe area, Engel & Völkers presented the perfect opportunity to further establish Truckee’s real estate offerings on a global scale,” said Elder. “As the Lake Tahoe’s notable year-round recreational activities, quality of life, proximity to major ski resorts and convenient access to Lake Tahoe continue to lure in international and national buyers alike, Engel & Völkers will provide the comprehensive resources and network to best serve our clientele.”

Engel & Völkers boasts offices in Truckee/Tahoe, Aspen, Vail, Park City, Atlanta, Hilton Head, S.C., Sun Valley, Idaho, Minneapolis and Charlotte, among other Canadian locations.