Tahoe real estate: Chase’s Lowe, Gust among top women | SierraSun.com

Chase International’s Nicolle Gust and Megan Lowe were recently named two of the top ten women in real estate in Northern Nevada. The Northern Nevada Women’s Council of Realtors recognized their list of honorees recently at the Peppermill Resort in Reno.

Nine Chase agents were listed among the 63 nominees. The awards were designed to recognize women within the real estate industry who are active in both their profession as well as their community.

According to the Northern Nevada chapter’s president Angelica Reyes, these Realtors are able to be productive agents, volunteer their time, and have the ability to raise a family, while not having to choose one over the other.

Gust is extremely active with the Northern Nevada R.A.V.E. Foundation, which provides respite to local families. She’s also involved with the Trauma Intervention Program of Northern Nevada, Casa de Vida Reno, University of Nevada Athletics, and is an ardent supporter of the arts.

“Part of my drive for success in business is fueled by the desire to give back to our community,” Gust said. “It’s humbling and an honor to be listed with such an amazing group of women.”

Lowe is active with the University of Nevada, Reno College of Business Alumni Association. She also serves on the board of the Reno Tahoe Young Professionals Network where she works to connect the community with nonprofit organizations.

“I love spending time mentoring colleagues. I am a believer in helping others to advance their careers,” Lowe said. “Being ethical, honest and hardworking have contributed to my accomplishments in the last year. I also believe it’s important to give back to my community while I am young and have the energy.”

“Here at Chase, we do our best to support our agents in all their endeavors, and we are especially proud to see Nicolle and Megan recognized for their amazing achievements,” said Chase Reno office sales manager Eric Crosby.

This article was provided on behalf of Chase International. Headquartered at Lake Tahoe, Nev., since 1986, Chases boasts 10 offices throughout the Reno-Tahoe region. Visit chaseinternational.com to learn more.