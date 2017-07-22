Thiele-Rice Group becomes apart of RE/MAX Realty Affiliates | SierraSun.com

Trish Thiele and Peter Rice, of the Thiele-Rice Group, have joined RE/MAX Realty Affiliates in Reno.

Thiele became a REALTOR in South Lake Tahoe in 1998, before moving to Reno in 2003 to expand her real estate career and created a successful partnership with Rice in 2008.

Thiele is a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist and a Certified Negotiation Expert.

Rice started in the real estate business building luxury homes in Incline Village in 1996, and earned his real estate license in 2008. He also spent 15 years as an investment manager and consultant with several investment management firms.

Rice has earned his Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist credentials and is a member of the "Million Dollar Guild" with the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing.

Rice is the current President of SARA (Solutions and Resources Associates), a non-profit group connecting people in Northern Nevada to resources in the areas of health, wealth and legal information.