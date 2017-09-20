Lake Tahoe weather: Lake wind advisory in effect today, snow still in forecast

The National Weather Service in Reno warns that wind gusts as strong as 40 mph may cause unsafe conditions on Lake Tahoe Wednesday.

A lake wind advisory is in effect from noon to 9 p.m. today. Winds from the southwest are expected to range from 15 to 25 mph with gusts as strong as 40 mph. That could cause waves anywhere from 2 to 4 feet around mid-lake to the North and East shores.

Anyone considering going out on Lake Tahoe today is advised to check conditions before heading out and be prepared for sudden increases in winds and wave heights, NWS warns. Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off the lake until conditions improve.

While the Tahoe Basin experienced pleasant, seasonal conditions this past weekend, there has been some unusual weather in the past week. A waterspout was spotted last Wednesday over the lake.

Winds are picking up as the region prepares for the possibility of snow tomorrow and Friday, as the Tribune previously reported. NWS has since updated its forecast and now reports that snow level could drop to 6,500 feet Thursday night.