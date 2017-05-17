Murder suspect apparently commits suicide on I-80 in Truckee | SierraSun.com

A man identified as a possible suspect in the shooting death of a Lincoln woman on Wednesday, May 17, was found deceased in a vehicle with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Truckee.

The unidentified man's vehicle was spotted heading eastbound on Interstate 80 on Wednesday. Law enforcement authorities attempted to stop the vehicle, and the driver fled, the Lincoln Police Department said in a statement.

"In an effort to safely stop the vehicle, which was possibly being driven by an armed, dangerous person, spike strips were deployed," the police department said.

"Some of the vehicle's tires were disabled, bringing the vehicle to a stop on I-80, west of Hirschdale Road."

Law enforcement authorities approached the vehicle and found the driver deceased.

The coroner's division of the Nevada County Sheriff's Office will release the suspect's identity because the death occurred in the county.

The shooting death of the woman was reported about 8:20 a.m., the police department said. The woman, who was shot in the upper body, was found in a garage in Lincoln.