The Who set for 2017 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series | SierraSun.com

Iconic rock group The Who is headed to South Lake Tahoe. On Monday, April 10 it was announced that the band will play Harveys Outdoor Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 16, as part of the 2017 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series.

“The Who were formed by sheet-metal worker Roger Daltrey in 1963. The line up, after a couple of adjustments, established itself with Daltrey on lead vocals, Keith Moon on drums, John Entwistle on bass and Pete Townshend on guitar.

“Townshend, honouring his art student credentials, wrote (and still writes) music famous for having an ‘edge,’ complemented by the wildly creative performance techniques of each member of the band,” states The Who’s Facebook biography.

Tickets for the performance, which begins at 8 p.m., will go on sale to the public on Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. via http://www.ticketmaster.com. Fan club member pre-sale begins on Tuesday, April 11. Prices range from $89.50 to $199.50.

“Today, despite the deaths of Keith Moon and John Entwistle, The Who remain a potent force on the rock music scene,” continues the bio.

The Who, known for songs including “My Generation” and “Baba O’Riley,” joins Paul Simon, Rebelution, Jack Johnson, Train, Lenny Kravitz, Third Eye Blind, Sammy Hagar and Slightly Stoopid, bringing the Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series lineup to nine artists.