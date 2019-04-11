13th annual Music on the Beach lineup announced for Kings Beach

Music on the Beach will include nine free concerts over 10 weeks presenting a wide variety of music genres with local and regional performers.

Submitted photo

Music on the Beach, the free concert series in Kings Beach has announced its 2019 summer lineup.

On Friday, June 29, the nonprofit North Tahoe Business Association will kick off its 13th annual Music on the Beach series from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Kings Beach State Recreation Area, and will continue every Friday evening through Aug. 30, excluding Aug. 9.

Music on the Beach will include nine free concerts over 10 weeks presenting a wide variety of music genres with local and regional performers. The 2019 lineup features: Coburn Station on June 28, Boca do Rio on July 5, Jelly Bread on July 12, Sol Seed on July 19, Sal’s Greenhouse on July 26, Sang Matiz on August 2, Sneaky Creatures on August 16, Miss Lonely Hearts on August 23, and The Wrinkle on August 30.

Local food vendors will have food will be available for purchase, and attendees 21+ can enjoy Alibi Ale Works beer, a local craft brewery, in addition to red and white wine and soda.

For more information visit http://www.NorthTahoeBusiness.org or call 530-546-9000.