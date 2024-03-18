21st annual Downtown Truckee Wine, Walk & Shop seeks non-profit beneficiary

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Downtown Truckee Wine, Walk & Shop, an iconic annual event celebrating the vibrant culture of historic downtown Truckee, is excited to announce its call for non-profit beneficiary applications for the 2024 event.

Now in its 21st year, the Downtown Truckee Wine, Walk & Shop has become a cherished event in the Truckee community, drawing in 1,000 locals and visitors each year. Scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5 from noon-4 p.m., this year’s event promises to be a delightful blend of wine tasting, delectable food sampling, shopping and philantrhopy.

Since its inception in 2004, the Wine, Walk & Shop has been committed not only to fostering a lively atmosphere in downtown Truckee but also to giving back to the community by supporting local non-profit organizations.

Over the years, the event has donated more than $50,000 to local non-profit organizations. Some of the past partners include Truckee Library’s Library UP campaign, Truckee Donner Horsemen Association, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nevada County and North Lake Tahoe, Tahoe Food Hub, Tahoe Safe Alliance, Girls on the Run, The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe and Sierra Senior Services.

These partnerships have not only enriched the event but also made a meaningful difference in the lives of those served by these vital community organizations.

“Celebrating 21 years of community spirit and giving, the Downtown Truckee Wine, Walk & Shop has become a cherished tradition, supporting local non-profit organizations and enriching the fabric of our community,” said Brinn Talbot, owner of Switchback Studio PR, which produces the Downtown Truckee Wine, Walk & Shop. “As we embark on our 2024 event, we are excited to continue our legacy of impact and connection.”

To be eligible, organizations must serve the Truckee community. The deadline to apply is April 1, 2024 by 5 p.m. Applications can be found at TruckeeWineWalk.com/Non-Profit-Beneficiary .

For more information visit http://www.truckeewinewalk.com or email truckeewinewalk@gmail.com .