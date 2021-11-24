7th Tahoe Film Fest returns to Lake Tahoe in December

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The 7th Tahoe Film Fest is coming to North Shore Lake Tahoe from Dec. 2-5. The films will be shown at Incline Village Cinema, Northstar Village Cinema, and the Crystal Bay Casino Crown Room.

The event will feature both inspiring films and the directors and filmmakers who were inspired to create them, with all proceeds and ticket sales going to the Tahoe Environmental Research Center. Many of the films pertain to our current environment and climate crisis that we’re facing in the world, and have even touched Lake Tahoe.

Many of the films featured are a variety of environmentalist films, including Torn, directed by Max Lowe, about the death of his father, legendary climber Alex Lowe.

Provided/Gordon Wiltsie

Executive Director of Tahoe Film Fest Robert Roussel explained that when he began working on the event when it first started, he knew Lake Tahoe was the best place to have the festival.

“Tahoe is such a beautiful place and there’s so many environmental organizations in Tahoe, both with the lake and the forest,” said Roussel. “So it was always critical that the festival focused on the environment, and the proceeds and ticket sales benefit the environment.”

Along with the showing of the films, many of the directors will be in attendance. Oscar nominee Lucy Walker will be in attendance. Her movie Bring Your Own Brigade will be showing, which takes a sharp look at the apocalyptic wildfires in California. Additionally, National Geographic will be providing three movies to view; The Rescue directed by Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Torn directed by Max Lowe, and The First Wave directed by Matthew Heineman.

Some films might hit close to home for Tahoe viewers, like Bring Your Own Brigade, directed by Lucy Walker, who will be in attendance of the show. The movie will follow the sharp reality of the growing fire season in California, which has recently affected much of the Eldorado National Forest, and forced the evacuation of South Lake Tahoe earlier this year.

Provided/Briana Conrad

“This is a boutique film festival taking place in North Lake Tahoe,” said Roussel. “It’s a great thing for the communities.”

The event will follow COVID protocol, and will require all guests to wear masks in the theatres. Tickets for each individual film are available at the box office or online, along with the option to buy an all access pass to the festival. Tickets to individual films start at $12, and the all access pass is $60.

Roussel, along with many others, is feeling discouraged with the recent false start to the winter, and is eager to get out on the slopes. But until then, he thinks riders all around the basin will find a great way to pass the time at the festival.

The First Wave spotlights the everyday heroes at the epicenter of COVID-19 as they come together to fight one of the greatest threats the world has ever encountered. The film documents those harrowing first four months, embedding with a group of doctors, nurses, and patients on the frontlines as they all navigated the crisis.

Provided/National Geographic

“This is a wonderful event,” said Roussel. “I think it’s an important event too. Unfortunately, there’s no snow either. People can’t ski, and they need something to do. This gives them something to come out and do.”

The event is sponsored by the Founding Partners of the event, North Lake Tahoe, Crystal Bay Casino, Reno Tahoe, Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate, Sierra Sun and UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center.

The festival will also feature films such as Respect, directed by Liesl Tommy. The musical biopic follows the life of the late Aretha Louise Franklin, a musical prodigy who made history creating some of the greatest hits of all time.

Provided by Quantrell D. Colbert

For the full description of the films being shown at the festival, visit tahoefilmfest.com .

Miranda Jacobson is a staff writer for the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication of the Sierra Sun