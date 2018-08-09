Annual Brews, Jazz and Funk Fest returns to Squaw Valley this weekend

Tasty baselines and cold beer highlight the weekend at Squaw Valley as the 17th Brews, Jazz & Funk Fest returns to the resort for two days of live music and beer tasting.

This year's festival, presented by FiftyFifty Brewing Co., will feature more than 20 different breweries with proceeds going toward the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe. Last year's event raised $15,000 for the humane society, according to Liesl Hepburn, public relations director for Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows.

"The Brews, Jazz and Funk Fest is our most fun summer event in The Village and one of the Humane Society's most important fundraisers. This year we're bringing together some of the most legendary and popular musicians straight from New Orleans," said Caroline Ross, executive director for the Squaw Village Neighborhood Company in a release from Squaw. "The small daily entry fee and proceeds from beer sales benefit the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe and is a fantastic value for Tahoe locals and visitors looking to enjoy live entertainment and craft beers in Tahoe this summer."

Each year the event requires the help of dozens of volunteers, according to Stephanie Nistler, executive director of the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, with last year's festival requiring the efforts of 197 volunteers during the two days.

There is a $10 entry donation each day of the event, and drinks costs $5.

The first performances will begin at 2 p.m. each day with the first of four different groups playing until 8 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

The first night of this year's festival will be closed out by New Orleans' funk group Dumpstaphunk, while Sunday's show will be headlined by Grammy award winning Rebirth Bass Band.

With the festival again benefitting the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, dogs at the event will receive special treatment via Truckee Tahoe Pet Lodge's Canine VIP Experience, an area set aside with a dog pool, cooling misters and photo booth.

For those not on four legs, the roughly two dozen breweries at the event will feature more than 30 different beers, including local staples Alibi Ale Works and FiftyFifty Brewing Co.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.