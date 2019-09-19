Area agencies throw ‘Block Party’ Saturday in Truckee

Those attending Saturday's Block Party will hear from a slew of area agenices offering updates and answer questions on local health, safety, environmental and capital improvement initiatives.

Submitted photo

A Block Party hosted in collaboration by local agencies will take place at Truckee Regional Park on Saturday, Sept. 21. Representatives from community agencies will be stationed at booths from 11a.m.-2p.m. to provide updates and answer questions on local health, safety, environmental and capital improvement initiatives.

“Past block parties have been hosted on a much smaller scale by neighborhood,” said Brandon Perry, Truckee Donner Public Utility District administrative services director. “This year we’re hosting the event at the regional park so everyone can come out, take advantage of a great opportunity to interact with local agency representatives, and access programs and services.”

Block Party festivities will include educational booths, a Lions Club barbecue lunch, as well as cardboard and electronic device recycling station.

Participants Include:

Tahoe Forest Health System will share the latest information on community health programs.

Truckee Donner Public Utility District will help attendees update their account information in preparation of wildfire season, setup SmartHub access and provide details on the LED giveaway, tree trimming and water conservation.

Tahoe Truckee Unified School District will share information on the district’s mission and the small school experience.

Truckee River Watershed Council will offer homeowners landscaping techniques to prevent erosion through the use of native and drought tolerant plants.

Truckee Donner Recreation & Park District https://www.tdrpd.org/ will share updates on the community pool, ice rink, fitness center, ski programs and youth programs.

Truckee Sanitary District will answer community questions about the sewage system.

Southwest Gas will share information on rebate programs, bill pay assistance programs and residential gas safety.

Truckee Police, Truckee California Highway Patrol and Truckee Fire Protection District representatives will be on site to answer community questions and provide updates.

Keep Truckee Green will have cardboard and electronic recycling bins as well as information on the green waste cart program.

Town of Truckee will share updates on capital improvement projects including Envision DPR, the Truckee River Legacy Trailhead and Brickelltown.

About Truckee Donner PUD: TDPUD is a public utility district created in 1927 and overseen by a locally-elected board of directors. TDPUD is a not-for-profit entity that provides the greater Truckee area with reliable and high-quality water and power services, while guiding the community to conserve resources. For more information about TDPUD, call 530-587-3896 or visit tdpud.org http://www.tdpud.org.