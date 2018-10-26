Emi Sunshine hosted by Arts For The Schools Friday in Truckee

Critically-acclaimed teen music prodigy from Tennessee Emily Sunshine Hamilton, has captured the nation's attention.

On Friday night, Emi Sunshine takes stage at Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District, 8924 Donner Pass Road in Truckee, in a show hosted by Arts For The Schools.

Sunshine, a vocal stylist, surrounded by classic country, folk and blues music from a very young age, launched her professional career at local festivals and community outings. The singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist has been hailed by outlets such as "No Depression" and "Rolling Stone," and has already graced some prestigious stages — from the "Today Show" to the Grand Ole Opry and most recently, "Little Big Shots starring Steve Harvey" last April.

A storyteller, she self-produces all of her music. She plays the guitar, mandolin, and ukulele and combines her youthful, bubbly disposition with deep, meaningful song content. She delivers a powerful performance for all ages. Visit http://www.TheEmiSunshine.com for more information.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $5 for children, and are available at http://www.artsfortheschools.org. Arts For The Schools is a nonprofit charity that for more than 30 years has provided art awareness and appreciation to area school children.