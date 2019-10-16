‘Fall Into Art’ exhibit on display until February in Truckee

Truckee Public Arts Commission’s “Fall into Art” exhibit kicked off on Friday night with pieces inspired by the autumn season.

“The idea of the Fall Into Art is about creating a way that we can celebrate art in our community,” said Cassie Hebel, executive director of the Truckee Downtown Merchants Association. “It doesn’t have to be big events it can be small events and galleries.”

Paintings, sculptures, and replicas of historic Truckee Buildings are placed throughout the hallway at the Truckee-Donner Recreation and Parks District’s Community Recreation Center for the public to view until February 2020. Artists included those featured in the Art & Soul Artwalk with pieces from Arts for the Schools, Trails and Vistas.

The arts commissions hosts three shows a year all with a different theme.

“I think it’s gotten a lot of visibility,” said Sara Smith, of the Truckee Arts Alliance. “A lot of people don’t know what’s here,” she said of the art community in Truckee.

Truckee Art Alliance and the Truckee Chamber of Commerce were all involved in making the show possible.

“These are all the people that are just working tirelessly to create a vibrant, art-filled environment in Truckee because that’s how we sustain our community,” said Hebel.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at 530-550-2652 or hjones@sierrasun.com.