Feeding the support

KNOW & GO WHO: Rotary Club of Truckee WHAT: 27th annual Chris Matthew Crab & Pasta Feed WHEN: 5 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 21 WHERE: Truckee Community Recreation Center. WHY: This year’s event benefits the Truckee Downtown Park Project TICKETS: $50 adults, $25 children 15 and under; available at www.truckeerotary.com or from any Truckee Rotarian INFO: Contact Steve Randall at 530-582-7720

Tickets are on sale now for the Truckee Rotary’s Chris Matthew Crab & Pasta Feed, held at the Truckee Community Recreation Center on Saturday, March 21, and featuring all-you-can-eat Dungeness crab, as well as live and silent auctions.

All proceeds from the event’s auction will benefit the Truckee Downtown Park – the revitalization of the quarter-acre lot adjacent to the west side of the Community Arts Center on Church Street.

Spearheaded by Mark Tanner, president of Mark Tanner Construction, the project is a collaboration between the Contractor’s Association of Truckee Tahoe Community Project, the Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District and the Rotary Club of Truckee.

Designed by Truckee-based High West Landscape Architects, the current playground area will be converted into an innovative public space that includes an ADA-accessible sensory garden, natural play structures, amphitheater, and family picnic area. More information about the park can be found at http://www.downtowntruckeepark.com.

Each year, the Rotary Club of Truckee selects one local nonprofit as event’s beneficiary. While Rotary provides the venue and the food, the organization organizes and runs the event’s silent and/or live auction in order to receive its proceeds. In previous years, groups have earned upwards of $25,000 for their causes.

“We are thrilled to be chosen as the nonprofit beneficiary for the Crab Feed,” Kellie Cutler, executive director of the Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe said in a news release. “The funds raised that night will help us complete CATT CP’s largest community project to date – the Truckee Downtown Park – in the summer of 2020.”

The bar will open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m. and the auction will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are available for $50 for adults and $25 for children 15 and under. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.truckeerotary.com, by calling Steve Randall at 530-582-7720, or from any Truckee Rotarian.

The Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe Community Project is the charitable arm of the association, with a mission to be the conduit for funds, materials, volunteerism, and project coordination towards the restoration or construction of selected structures deemed beneficial to the community. Please visit http://www.ca-tt.org form more information.

The Rotary Club of Truckee was chartered on Feb. 14, 1978 and has a membership of nearly 100 active members who share a compelling sense of duty to their community. The club supports local organizations and returns more than $75,000 annually to the community through grants, services, events, and special funding. For more information visit http://www.truckeerotary.com.

Source: Rotary Club of Truckee