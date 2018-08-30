Gar Woods hosts annual Labor Day Fireworks Spectacular

Gar Woods Grill & Pier and The Monte Foundation will be hosting its sixth annual "Fireworks Spectacular" at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2.

The public is invited to sit front row and watch the sky light up just off the Gar Woods pier.

The lakefront fireworks show will not only pay homage to the social and economic achievement of workers but will also benefit North Tahoe-Truckee Area Sports Programs. In the last five years, this event has raised over $85,000 that went directly to funding local sports programs and they are out to break a record this year.

In addition to the money Gar Woods donates from the evening, high school athletes will sell glow sticks, flashing headbands, and other "Fireworks Swag" on the beach that will contribute to the proceeds. Guests can also leave a donation on their credit card, write a check or leave cash while dining at Gar Woods, Bar of America, or Caliente this month. All donations will go directly to sports programs in the Tahoe-Truckee Area.

Those planning to dine at Gar Woods Grill & Pier the night of the event are encouraged to make reservations in advance by calling 530-546-3366.

For more information, please visit http://www.garwoods.com.