Kings Beach community celebrates Dia de los Muertos

Dia de los Muertos has become popular the world over, even more so after the release of last year's movie "Coco."

Local artist Cruz Ortiz Zamarron and former Tahoe Public Art project director Marguerite Sprague have teamed up to bring the holiday to the North Shore this year with three public participation art installations in Kings Beach.

Dia de los Muertos traditionally features secular (non-religious) altars called "ofrendas" at which people remember their departed loved ones. The holiday's tradition celebrates the dead with joyful colors and beauty, rather than sorrow and dark colors. Zamarron and Sprague have created ofrendas at three locations: the Kings Beach Library, Spindleshanks and Las Panchitas restaurants. Each ofrenda features traditional elements such as sugar skulls, (battery operated) candles, flowers and more.

The community is invited to participate by bringing photos or mementos of departed loved ones (labeled for safe return) and adding them to any of the ofrendas. Boys and Girls Club members have decorated sugar skulls that are part of the ofrendas.

The ofrendas are up and open to the public and will come down starting Nov. 5. A family friendly reception will be held on 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3 on Secline Street between Golden and Rainbow. Zamarron and Sprague are working with the Kings Beach Friends of the Library and said they are grateful to the Tahoe City Rotary for its support.

For more information see Dia de los Muertos Kings Beach Facebook page or email DiaDLM@protonmail.com.