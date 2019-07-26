Lake Tahoe Photo Gallery opens in Kings Beach; grand opening set for Saturday

Bill Stevenson Photography and Summit Side Photo & Video have joined forces to open the Lake Tahoe Photo Gallery at 8338 N. Lake Blvd in Kings Beach.

According to a news release, the location, formerly Vista Gallery and Framing, has been renovated by the new team of photographers to feature photographic images of Lake Tahoe and the Sierra. Colorful and bright, the images shine on metal, canvas and paper prints that appeal to locals as well as visitors. Ranging from affordable, easy to transport small prints to 9-foot, wall-filling panoramas, the gallery has a variety of options for a taste of Lake Tahoe.

Stevenson, the former owner of the Stevenson Gallery in Kings Beach has been a photographer for decades.

“His expertise in capturing compelling imagery is apparent from a massive body of work that has been showcased in thousands of national and international publications over a 25-year career,” the release states. “Editorial clients have included National Geographic, Powder, Patagonia, and Outside Magazine. His artwork captures and reflects the beauty and wonderment of mother nature. Currently Bill’s dedication is to continually be inspired and awed by the magnificence of our planet. With an incredible portfolio, Bill’s fine art pieces are exactly what someone would desire when looking to fill a wall with an epic Lake Tahoe image.”

Sky Emerson and Leah Emerson of Summit Side Photo & Video collaborated to form Summit Side Photo & Video in 2010.

“Their love for photography and nature is evident in their work, which they have been showing at art fairs throughout Northern California for the last decade,” the release states. “In addition to fairs their photos are featured in visitor centers, restaurants and businesses as well as in a variety of publications and advertisements.

“Sky’s fine art imagery is intriguing thanks to his well-planned use of light, creative angles and quick reactions from years of shooting action sports. Leah, who’s been involved with photography since she was a child, has a special intuition with wildlife, nature and the ability to get the perfect shot. Sky and Leah’s wildlife, black and white images and unique perspectives blend nicely with Bill’s classic imagery, making for a well-rounded gallery.”

Lake Tahoe Photo Gallery is having a grand opening party on Saturday, July 27. Attendees will be offered wine, beer, snacks and a chance to meet the artists as well as enter into a raffle (at 8:30 p.m.) for many great prizes offered by the gallery and some of their neighbors and associates. Music on the back lawn and refreshments from Jason’s Sand Bar will also be available.

The gallery is open seven days a week (10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Sunday) and can be found between Jason’s Beachside Grille and the Adrift paddle shop.

Visit http://www.laketahoephotogallery.com for more information or call 530-553-1458.

Source: Lake Tahoe Photo Gallery