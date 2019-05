Members of the Civil Air Patrol Tahoe-Truckee Squadron raise the American Flag during a Memorial Day ceremony. The Truckee Cemetery District will host a ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday, at the 10370 E. Jibboom St. cemetery, with colors presented by the Civil Air Patrol and performances by Mountain Bells and the Neena McNair Family Drum group.

Sierra Sun file photo

