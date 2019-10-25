North Lake Tahoe Passport to Dining event in helps nonprofits

Back for its 15th year, Passport to Dining promises to be an evening of food, craft breweries and regional wineries that attendees won’t want to miss.

The North Tahoe Business Association (NTBA), a nonprofit organization with a mission to improve economic vitality and quality of life, has announced the 30 tasting stations serving at the fall social gathering from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 7 at the North Tahoe Event Center, 8318 N. Lake Blvd., Kings Beach.

Passport to Dining brings together a wide variety of flavors from restaurants, caterers, wineries and breweries, including: Alibi Ale Works, Brewforia Beer Market + Kitchen, Brimm’s, A Catering Company, Cafe Biltmore, Caliente, FOLK Brewing Company, Glasses Wine Bar, Great Basin Brewing Company, Las Panchitas, Little Truckee Ice Creamery, Marina Breakfast Company, Men Wielding Fire, Moe’s Original BBQ, Mountain High Sandwich Company, Mountain Slice Cafe & Creamery, River Ranch Lodge & Restaurant, Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, South Lake Brewing Company, Susie Scoops Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Tahoe Empanadas, Tahoe Fuller’s, The Soule Domain and Vinifera Wine & Tapas.

While enjoying tastings, attendees can support two worthy local nonprofit organizations by purchasing raffle tickets and bidding on silent auction items and packages.

This year, NTBA will donate a portion of Passport to Dining’s proceeds to Sierra Community House, an organization dedicated to connecting and empowering the community through family strengthening, crisis intervention, hunger relief and legal services.

Advance tickets are $40 and include unlimited responsible tastings. Attendees can vote for the People’s Choice award for best food station. Tickets are available online at http://www.NorthTahoeBusiness.org on a limited, first-come, first-served basis. Tickets are available exclusively for $60 at 6 p.m. Nov. 7 at the door.

“Passport to Dining is a super fun and social fundraiser that allows NTBA to showcase and guests to enjoy culinary delights from a variety of tasting stations while supporting two worthy local nonprofit organizations,” said Alyssa Reilly, executive director of NTBA.

For a list of tasting stations, premier silent auction and raffle prizes and additional Passport to Dining information, visit http://www.NorthTahoeBusiness.org.

Passport to Dining is made possible through the generosity of the participating restaurants, caterers, breweries and wineries. Passport to Dining is sponsored by Liberty Utilities, North Tahoe Public Utility District, Placer County, Moonshine Ink, Tahoe Quarterly and Tahoe Weekly.

Source: North Tahoe Business Association