Public Literary events offered during Writers Workshops in Squaw Valley

The Community of Writers at Squaw Valley is a literary organization that holds several weeklong gatherings of poets and writers every summer in Squaw Valley. It is the oldest writers conference in the Western United States, and was founded in 1969 in order to foster a literary culture in the West that would be conversant with the publishing establishment of the East Coast.

The Writers Workshop, featuring fiction, nonfiction, and memoir sessions, will take place from July 8-15, 2019. There are many afternoon and evening craft talks and readings that are free and open to the public.

There are three evening Special Events (Tuesday, July 9, Wednesday, July 10, and Saturday, July 13) where reservations are recommended and admission is by suggested donation. On Tuesday, Tyler Dilts (Mercy Dogs, Come Twilight), Alex Espinoza (Cruising, Still Water Saints), Rachel Howard (The Risk of Us, The Lost Night), and Victoria Patterson (The Secret Habit of Sorrow, The Little Brother) will read from their latest work. Wednesday’s reading will feature Janet Fitch (The Revolution of Marina M., Chimes of a Lost Cathedral), Vanessa Hua (A River of Stars, Deceit and Other Possibilities), Julia Flynn Siler (White Devil’s Daughters, The Lost Kindgom), and Gregory Spatz (Inukshuk, What Could Be Saved). Our final night of Special Events include readings by Daniel Halpern (Something Shining, The Good Food), Joyce Carol Oates (My Life as a Rat, Hazards of Time Travel), and Amy Tan (The Joy Luck Club, Where the Past Begins), followed by a conversation led by Capital Public Radio’s Beth Ruyak.

Craft talks and panels, which are free and open to the public, happen each day from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and feature various staff members sharing their insights into the craft and business of writing.

Alumni of the Community of Writers include Pulitzer Prize-winners Michael Chabon and Richard Ford, bestselling novelists such as Anne Rice, Janet Fitch, Jamie Ford, Alice Sebold, and Amy Tan, and many other well-known literary artists.

For a complete schedule of events, including the Published Alumni Reading Series and a Writers Tribute to the late Alan Cheuse, a long-time staff member, please see https://communityofwriters.org/publicevents/ or call 530-584-6136.