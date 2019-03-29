Shred the Love hits Alpine Meadows: B4BC is back to raise funds, awareness of breast cancer
March 29, 2019
KNOW & GO
WHO: Boarding for Breast Cancer
WHAT: Shred the Love Tour
WHY: To raise funds, awareness for breast cancer
WHEN: Kick-off Party, Friday, 5-9 p.m. at Alibi Ale Works in Truckee; Shred-A-Thon, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Alpine Meadows Ski Resort
INFO: http://www.B4BC.org
Boarding For Breast Cancer is back at Alpine Meadows Ski Resort for the seventh stop of the Shred the Love Tour for a weekend of fun and breast cancer awareness.
All proceeds benefit Boarding for Breast Cancer's education, prevention and survivorship programs.
The fun starts 5-9 p.m. Friday with Boarding for Breast Cancer (B4BC) and friends at Alibi Ale Works in Truckee for an art and silent auction, a raffle, and Alibi's brews and Kombuchas. Grass After Dark with live music by The Pixie & The Party Grass Boys starts at 10 p.m. and plays through 1 a.m.
The weekend continues 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Alpine Meadows Ski Resort. B4BC will once again host a Shred-A-Thon down Kangaroo Run, seeing how many laps can be (safely) made while dodging and jibbing features on the run. Register here and start fundraising. A $25 registration fundraising fee is required, but the more funds raised, the better the prizes. Top prizes will be awarded to top participants and top fundraisers.
New this year, B4BC is teaming up with Sports Basement, which will be hosting an all-day demos; and for Shred the Love guests, demo prices will be reduced to $15.
For those who wish to support B4BC, but can't attend, donations can made online. Visit B4BC.org for information.
Recommended Stories For You
ABOUT B4BC
Boarding for Breast Cancer (B4BC) was founded in 1996 with the goal of making breast cancer awareness and breast health a topic of conversation among young people because, in fact, young women and men are not immune from the disease, the organization's website states.
The inspiration for B4BC was a young woman named Monica Steward, who started her battle with breast cancer at the age of 26 and passed two years later of complications that arose from delayed diagnosis. B4BC's founders â€” Lisa Hudson, Kathleen Gasperini, Dawn Kish, and pro-snowboarders Tina Basich and Shannon Dunn â€” hoped to honor their friend Moni by creating an event that centered around their passions of snowboarding and music while communicating the urgent importance of awareness and education.
KNOW & GO
WHO: Boarding for Breast Cancer
WHAT: Shred the Love Tour
WHY: To raise funds, awareness for breast cancer
WHEN: Kick-off Party, Friday, 5-9 p.m. at Alibi Ale Works in Truckee; Shred-A-Thon, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Alpine Meadows Ski Resort
INFO: http://www.B4BC.org
Trending In: Activities & Events
- WinterWonderGrass returns to Tahoe
- â€˜Old timersâ€™ celebrate 50-year anniversary of Boreal ski area
- Annual Tahoe Teddy Bear Picnic set for Sunday in Incline
- Tahoe Top Five: Get that leprechaun look with St. Patrickâ€™s Day costume ideas
- World War II vet who shot down 16-plus enemy aircraft returning to Truckee airshow
Trending Sitewide
- Truckee police actively investigating robbery at 7-Eleven
- Storm warning remains in effect until 11 p.m. Wednesday for Truckee-Tahoe area
- Another round of spring storms roll into Truckee-Tahoe
- UPDATE: State Senate District 1 election results â€“ see who won
- THE SUN NOW: Live coverage from the newsroom (Live Scanner)