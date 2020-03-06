Sierra Speaker Series: ‘A Sentimental Journey Along Highway 395’

On March 21, author and historian David Woodruff will take the audience on a sentimental journey along one of America’s favorite roadways, Highway 395 (aka El Camino Sierra).

The Sierra State Parks Foundation presents a presentation on covering the history of Highway 395.

On March 21, author and historian David Woodruff will take the audience on a sentimental journey along one of America’s favorite roadways, Highway 395 (aka El Camino Sierra). According to a news release, using extensive research and seldom-seen photographs, Woodruff takes a close look at a few of the many people, places, and events that have helped shape the legacy of tourism and hospitality in the Eastern Sierra.

From the “Hubcap Queen” of Pearsonville to Yosemite’s Terrifying Tioga, reliving the rich human history of this magnificent region is sure to bring back nostalgic and sentimental memories for Highway 395 veterans, as well as spur a forthcoming road trip for El Camino Sierra newbies.

Authors David and Gayle Woodruff are the authors of six books on Eastern Sierra and Eastern California history, and have lived and traveled along Highway 395 since their childhoods. With a love of history, a deep fondness for their natural surroundings, and a passion for all things 395, the two spend their time exploring, enjoying, and writing about their beloved Eastern Sierra.

The March 21 talk will be held at the Donner Memorial State Park Visitor Center located at 12593 Donner Pass Road in Truckee. The discussion will start at 5 p.m. There is a suggested $5 donation to attend and the State Park parking fee is waived for the evening. Refreshments available and book signing will occur after the presentation. Seating is limited. Come early to visit the exhibits and peruse the fabulous park store.

“The Sierra State Parks Foundation believes the Lake Tahoe and Truckee area California State Parks are unique treasures worthy of our support. We fund projects and programming that connects people with our rich natural resource and cultural heritage,” the release states. “Because of our work and advocacy, our valuable State Parks will continue to be places of inspiration and education for generations to come.”

For more information about the Sierra Speaker Series and other events sponsored by the Sierra State Parks Foundation, call 530-583-9911 or visit http://www.SierraStateParks.org.

Source: Sierra State Parks Foundation