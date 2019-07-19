Sierra Sun’s picks for can’t-miss events
Sierra Sun’s picks for can’t-miss events:
Music on the Beach features Sol Seed
Sol Seed brings a distinct sound combining elements of Rock, Hip Hop, Soul, World Music and Psychedelic Jam with a Reggae foundation to form a positive musical fusion that is uniquely their own.
When: 6 p.m. Friday
Where: Kings Beach State Recreation Area
Info: http://www.northtahoebusiness.org/music-on-the-beach
Donner Lake Triathlon
The Donner Lake Triathlon encompasses The Donner Lake Triathlon Sprint, Kid’s Triathlon, Triathlon Half, Aquabike, Aquathon, Duathon, and Triathlon Olympic.
When: 7:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday
Where: Donner Lake, and surrounding area
Info: http://www.donnerlaketri.com
Old Timers Picnic and Community Reunion
Sponsored by the Truckee Donner Historical Society, the picnic and reunion offer a great day of conversation, memories, and reunions. Bring your lunch, memories, and curiosity!
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Chief Truckee Picnic Area, Truckee River Regional Park, 10500 Brockway Road, Truckee
Info: http://www.goldspike.org
Concerts at Commons Beach
A dynamic mix of local, regional and national performers delight audiences on the lakeshore every Sunday in the summer at Commons Beach. This Sunday features Orgone and The Beer Gardeners.
When: 4-7 p.m. Sunday
Where: Commons Beach, 400 North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City