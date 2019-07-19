Sierra Sun’s picks for can’t-miss events:

Music on the Beach features Sol Seed

Sol Seed brings a distinct sound combining elements of Rock, Hip Hop, Soul, World Music and Psychedelic Jam with a Reggae foundation to form a positive musical fusion that is uniquely their own.

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: Kings Beach State Recreation Area

Info: http://www.northtahoebusiness.org/music-on-the-beach

Donner Lake Triathlon

The Donner Lake Triathlon encompasses The Donner Lake Triathlon Sprint, Kid’s Triathlon, Triathlon Half, Aquabike, Aquathon, Duathon, and Triathlon Olympic.

When: 7:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: Donner Lake, and surrounding area

Info: http://www.donnerlaketri.com

Old Timers Picnic and Community Reunion

Sponsored by the Truckee Donner Historical Society, the picnic and reunion offer a great day of conversation, memories, and reunions. Bring your lunch, memories, and curiosity!

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Chief Truckee Picnic Area, Truckee River Regional Park, 10500 Brockway Road, Truckee

Info: http://www.goldspike.org

Concerts at Commons Beach

A dynamic mix of local, regional and national performers delight audiences on the lakeshore every Sunday in the summer at Commons Beach. This Sunday features Orgone and The Beer Gardeners.

When: 4-7 p.m. Sunday

Where: Commons Beach, 400 North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City

Info: http://www.ConcertsAtCommonsBeach.com