Retro-soul band Midtown Social plays Commons Beach in Tahoe City Sunday.

robbie sweeny

Sierra Sun’s picks for can’t miss events:

Jelly Bread plays Kings Beach Friday

Start your weekend off by listening and dancing to free live music on the beautiful North Shore of Lake Tahoe at Kings Beach State Recreation Area. Alibi Ale Works beer, plus wine, soda and food vendors will all be available from 6-8:30 p.m.. Music starts at 6:30 p.m.

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Kings Beach State Recreation Area, Bear Street, Kings Beach

Info: http://www.northtahoebusiness.org/music-on-the-beach/

Tahoe Trail 100 at Northstar Saturday

Ride rocky summits, breathtaking pine forests and beautiful Tahoe views in the unforgettable Tahoe Trail MTB. Race one 50K-loop or take on two for a chance to qualify for the Leadville Trail 100 MTB.

When: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Northstar California, 100 Northstar Dr., Truckee

Info: http://www.northstarcalifornia.com

Art, Wine & Music Festival at Squaw Valley

The Village at Squaw Valley will burst with color, taste and sound as fine artists, craft makers, performers and musicians come to participate in this fun two-day annual event.

When: 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: The Village at Squaw Valley, 1750 Village East Road, Olympic Valley

Info: http://www.squawalpine.com or 800-403-0206

Truckee Community Theater Presents Beauty & the Beast Jr.

Truckee Community Theater Jr. actors, ages 8 through 14, will delight you as they present this short adaptation of Disney’s classic film. The original Broadway production was nominated for nine Tony Awards, and this version features all your favorite characters, including Belle, Gaston, the Beast, and the enchanted servants in his castle, who sing “Be Our Guest”.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Truckee Community Theater, 10046 Church St., Truckee

Info: http://www.truckeecommunitytheater.com or 530-214-8348

Midtown Social takes stage at Commons Beach

Retro-soul band Midtown Social unites a fractured San Francisco undergoing swells of monumental change with an uplifting and outright funky new full-length studio album, Fantastic Colors, due out nationwide on Valentine’s Day 2020.

When: 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Commons Beach, Tahoe City

Info: http://www.concertsatcommonsbeach.com