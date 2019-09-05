Sixth annual World Concert nears sell out at Lake Tahoe’s Sand Harbor

Musicians and artists from across the world will gather at Sand Harbor this Saturday evening to perform into the night at Trails & Vistas sixth annual World Concert.

The evening of music, art, and dance will be held on the Warren Edward Trepp Stage overlooking Tahoe, and features performances by several artists and groups, including NBC’s “The Voice” semifinalist Davon Fleming.

Trails & Vistas, a nonprofit organization from Truckee that creates artistic experiences in nature, produces the annual concert and uses proceeds to conduct art in nature events, including school field trips for Truckee and Tahoe third-grade students.

“Any profit that we make from the event goes toward those programs and workshops in the community,” said Angie Jae, Trails & Vistas administrative coordinator, who added that Trails & Vistas will be taking 500 local third graders on a field trip next week.

Most of the 940 available tickets for this year’s concert have sold out, according to Jae, making this Saturday’s event the largest World Concert, thus far.

Musicians and artists performing this year include flamenco, jazz, and classical guitar group from Los Angeles, Incendio; Bay Area poet Jahan Khalighi; Seffarine, a group specializing in international blends of music, featuring Moroccan singer Lamiae Naki and flamenco guitarist Nat Hulskamp; emcee Thomas Archer; and the night’s closing act, Northern California group Mumbo Gumbo.

Trails & Vistas will also be hosting its Art Hikes on Saturday and Sunday, featuring musicians, dancers, poets, and artists. Tickets for that event have sold out.

Tickets for the concert begin at $24 and are available through the box office of Lake Tahoe Shakespeare at 800-747-4697, https://laketahoeshakespeare.com. For more information visit TrailsandVistas.org.

“One of the really awesome things about this event is it’s all ages,” said Jae. “We really want to bring families here to experience music from cultures across the whole world.”

Trails & Vistas also recently received a $66,760 grant over the next two years from California Arts Council, which must be matched dollar-for-dollar. The nonprofit’s next event, Truckee’s Historical Haunted Tour, is its major fundraiser for the year and takes place Oct. 17-18.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.