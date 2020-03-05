SnowFest Parade set for Saturday in Kings Beach

The Kiwanis Precision Snow Shovel Drill Team performs a choreographed routine in a 2016 SnowFest Parade .This year's Kings Beach parade rolls through downtown11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday between Secline Street and Coon Street along Highway 28.

Submitted photo

The North Tahoe Business Association has prepared the annual Kings Beach Snowfest Parade to offer a “big time, small-town parade” including one-of-a-kind floats, live music, community spirit and more throughout downtown.

According to a news release, the fun-filled event brings around 2,000 spectators and features entertaining entries from over 30 community groups, organizations and businesses. This year, the parade will be filled with past participants as well as several new entries and surprises. Spectators are encouraged to spend the day in Kings Beach for SnowFest activities and events following the parade.

“The small-town, big time parade brings smiles and joy as it travels east on Highway 28 along the beautiful north shore of Lake Tahoe,” Alyssa Reilly, executive director of the NTBA, said in the release. “Our team is proud of its ability to produce this event year after year, but it truly couldn’t happen without the support of our parade sponsors and entries. Without them it would be difficult to ensure this popular event’s return each year.”

Visit http://www.tahoesnowfest.org for a full schedule of SnowFest activities and events.