South Lake Tahoe preparing for 9th annual SnowGlobe Music Festival that starts this weekend

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The City of South Lake Tahoe and its residents are preparing for the 9th annual SnowGlobe Music Festival.

The festival runs Dec. 29-31, from 2 to 10 p.m. the first two nights and 3 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. It is held at South Lake Tahoe Community Playfields & Bijou Park.

Construction has been ongiong the past couple of weeks at the playfields near Lake Tahoe Community College, off Al Tahoe Blvd.

While thousands of people come into town to enjoy the festival, residents in surrounding neighborhoods dread the event.

The No Globe Alliance is a group of residents that, according to the group’s Facebook page, “organizing to relocate, modify or eliminate SnowGlobe.”

They’ve worked with the city to help change noise limits and requirements.

“The SnowGlobe event gets better and better every year,” said Chris Fiore South Lake Tahoe Communications Manager. “Our city manager has worked not just with SnowGlobe but with the No Globe Alliance and residents who just have concerns. We want to make this event good not just for SnowGlobe but for everyone.”

Last year, the city received about 100 complaints.

“The city responds to each and every complaint we get because we want to be good neighbors,” Fiore said.

The city has made several changes this year to mitigate sound, including adjusting the position of the mainstage to reduce impact on Pioneer Village and other neighborhoods to the east. The igloo stage will be repositioned in front the mainstage to counteract sound impacts.

In addition, SnowGlobe, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and the city will be monitoring sound level at various spots around the event.

To make a complaint, call 530-542-6001 or fill out an online form at cityofslt.us/FormCenter/SnowGlobe-7/Snowglobe-Complaint-Form-45.

To find out more about SnowGlobe, visit snowglobemusicfestival.com.

To find out more about the No Globe Alliance, visit the No Globe Alliance Facebook Page.