Tahoe City Classic Car Stroll set for June 13

The Kiwanis Club of North Lake Tahoe is presenting a Classic Car Show in Tahoe City.

The Tahoe City Public Utility’s Parks and Recreation Department, the Tahoe City Downtown Association and North Lake Auto Parts will be sponsoring the 13th annual Car Stroll from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13. Those interested in exhibiting their classic and vintage automobiles are encouraged to register for this event, which is free for participants and spectators.

Past events have featured muscle cars, hot rods, antiques, sports cars and other classics. Parking along the north side of North Lake Boulevard in Tahoe City will be set aside for these vehicles. North Lake Auto Parts will be awarding prizes in various categories.

For information on the event or to arrange participation contact Dave Shelton at 583-3787 or tahoed@gmail.com.