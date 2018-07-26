Tevis Cup covers 100 miles from Squaw Valley to Auburn this weekend

Dozens of riders and their mounts will flock to the Truckee area today for Saturday's early morning start for the 2018 Tevis Cup.

The ride's 100-mile trail runs between Lake Tahoe and Auburn, giving riders and their equine companions 24 hours beginning 5:15 a.m. Saturday to complete the trail.

"Beginning at the Robie Equestrian Park (elevation 7,000 feet), south of Truckee, the trail descends gradually approximately nine miles to the Truckee River at the Midway Crossing on Highway 89," the ride's website states. "The trail takes a route through Squaw Valley, the U.S. Olympic training facility and site of the 1960 Winter Olympics, and ascends from the valley floor (elevation 6,200 feet) to Emigrant Pass near Watson's Monument (elevation 8,750 feet), a climb of 2,550 vertical feet in 4½ miles.

"From the pass, following the trail once used by gold and silver miners during the1850s and rediscovered by Robert Montgomery Watson in 1929, riders will travel west, ascending another 15,540 feet and descending approximately 22,970 feet before reaching the century-old town of Auburn via the traditional route through Robinson Flat, Last Chance, Deadwood, Michigan Bluff, Foresthill, and Francisco's."

The oldest 100 mile ride in the world, the Tevis Cup is seen as the event which launched endurance horseback riding as a sport. Auburn — where the ride concludes — has been promoted as the endurance capital of the world. The annual Western States 100 Endurance Run also follows the course.

In total 153 riders are slated to start this year's event on Saturday, including those traveling from as far away as Mexico, Canada, Japan, Spain, New Zealand and Australia.

According to TevisCup.org, last year's winner, Tennessee Lane and Arbian Auli Farwa completed the course in 14 hours, 45 minutes.

Visit http://www.TevisCup.org for more information on the ride.