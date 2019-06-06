Truckee Brew Fest on tap for Saturday

The 14th annual Truckee Optimist Brew Fest, a benefit for local youth, will be held this Saturday at Truckee River Regional Park.

File photo

Know & Go What: 14th annual Truckee Brew Fest When: 1-5 p.m., Saturday, June 8 Where: Truckee River Regional Park (10050 Brockway Road, Truckee) Tickets: $35 pre-sale, $40 at the gate Info:truckeeoptimist.com/"> truckeeoptimist.com/

The 14th annual Truckee Brew Fest is on tap for this Saturday, bringing the largest lineup of breweries in the history of the festival to Truckee River Regional Park.

The Truckee Optimist Club will host the event, which features some of the top local and regional brewers in Northern California and Nevada. All proceeds from the festival go directly into the Truckee Optimist Club budget to support programs, grants, and major scholarships for the youth of Truckee.

FiftyFifty Brewing Company leads the list of breweries as the major sponsor of this year’s festival. Truckee Brewing Company and Alibi Ale Works will also be on hand serving up their finest brews. Other breweries include: Sierra Nevada Brewing, High Water Brewing, Auburn Ale House, Drakes Brewing, Johnny Walker, Jack Rabbit Brewing, Altamont Beer Works, Knee Deep Brewing, New Belgium, Deschutes Brewery, Boston Beers, Newcastle, Karl Strauss Brewing, Lost Coast, Santa Clara Valley, Santa Maria Brewing, Truly Hard Seltzer, Tura Alcoholic Kombucha, Grass Valley Brewing, Tilted Mash Brewing, Anderson Valley, and more.

“This year’s line up of Breweries is the largest in our 14 year history,” said Ron Wulff, Brew Fest chair in a release.

Local bands Lost Whiskey Engine and Colburn Station will be playing throughout the day. There will also be food, T-shirts, and a silent auction during the festival.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of the event for $35 at FiftyFifty Brewing, Alibi Ale Works, Dickson Realty, Auto Glass Express Truckee, Mellow Fellow Truckee, Zanders, Tuff Beanz, and from optimist club members. Tickets can be purchased at the gate for $40.

The entry fee includes a collector tasting glass and all-inclusive tastings until 5 p.m. Gates open at 1 p.m. Designated drivers are admitted for free. Attendees must be 21 or older and dogs aren’t permitted. For more information, visit TruckeeOptimist.com.

“We would like to thank all the breweries, sponsors, and attendees, and it sounds like Saturday’s weather should be perfect,” said Wulff.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.