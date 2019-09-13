Truckee Community Theater presents 10-Minute Play Festival

Truckee Community Theater announces its 4th annual 10-Minute Play Festival that will be held Oct. 4-5 at the Truckee Community Arts Center.

According to a news release, Courtney Simson, founder of Truckee Community Theater started the first 10-Minute Play Festival in 2016. Simson partnered with Karen Terrey of Tangled Roots Writing, who teaches a writing workshop for anyone who wishes to try their hand at being a playwright. From those students, several have been selected as original plays over the last four years.

Each year, Truckee Community Theater has received more submissions from playwrights, both professional and amateur.

This year, the theater received over 40 submissions and a play-reading committee had to narrow the list down to 16 plays that would perform over the two-night festival with eight performing each night. Once the plays are selected, directors are found who are willing to donate their time. Auditions are held and each director is able to cast their short play.

The 16 plays selected feature a cast of over 30 local actors ages 14 and up and will be directed by 11 local directors.

“This year’s even is not to be missed,” said Truckee Community Theater Artistic Director Carrie Haines. “These scripts are magnificent, these directors are incredible, and these actors are the best of the best.”

Three of the 16 plays being shown this year are by playwright and part-time Truckee local Chris Widney, who has written some of the fan-favorites over the past few years. “WHY” is a play about chickens. Those who have ever wondered why the chicken crossed the road, here is an answer. One of our beautiful dramatic plays entitled “Ronan” was written by local director, actor, and playwright, Scott Ewing and shares a folk tale. “Eating the Q” is a funny, yet poignant story of a young couple who’s game of Scrabble turns into a metaphor for their entire relationship. “Last Call” is a story of two teenagers who were once friends now on different sides living in Nazi Germany.

“Each play has a powerful and profound impact,” Haines said. “Some will make you laugh, a few will make you cry, and all are incredibly thoughtful.”

Directors this year are Scott Ewing, Kathy Manifold, Sahra Alexander, Jennifer Boehm, Peter Morris, Alexandra Montigny, Michele Greenwood, Aaron Foster, Carrie Haines, and high school student, Reagan McCormick.

Performances are 7 p.m. Oct. 4-5. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students, seniors, and military, and $10 for children under 12.

For tickets, please visit http://www.truckeecommunitytheater.com/tickets

Source: Truckee Community Theater