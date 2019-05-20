Truckee Home and Building Show set for May 25-26

For 27 years, the Truckee Home and Building Show has been bringing together everything one needs to build, remodel, redecorate, and landscape mountain homes. The show returns this year from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 25-26 at Truckee High School, 11725 Donner Pass Road.

Designed for local residents, and Tahoe vacation homeowners, the home show will introduce innovative ways to improve homes, and many of those options start in the kitchen:

Remodeling firm, elevation 6225, a first-time Home Show sponsor will have a complete luxury kitchen in its booth, so homeowners can actually see and feel a high-end Wolf stove and other top-of-the-line appliances. They’ll also offer a Virtual Reality 360-degree tour of one of the homes they’ve remodeled.

Expanded cabinet displays: Custom cabinet maker Interior Wood Design, now a show sponsor, will present three kitchen cabinet displays. Their project manager and a granite fabricator will be on hand to answer questions and offer inspiration.

Energy efficient solutions: Long-time sponsor, Truckee Donner Public Utility District, will be on hand to answer questions about efficiency in your kitchen and throughout the home. Stop by their display for a number of free energy-saving devices.

Home repairs: The Sierra had record-breaking snow fall this year. At the show you, repair specialists, from handyman to building contractor, will be available to discuss any needed repairs or projects.

Tiny homes: Learn more about some solutions to the affordable housing in the Tahoe/Truckee area.

Home technology: From the high-tech home automation system to the greenest technology for low-voltage snow melt systems, find out all Tahoe high-tech options.

Gardening and landscaping tips: With plenty of snowfall and lots of sunshine, gardening and landscaping in the Sierra climate is nothing like growing things anywhere else in California. Get tips for which trees, shrubs, and flowers grow best. Learn how to garden at this high altitude with a green house or a covered-raised plant bed.

Home décor: Ideas for the family room, kitchen, bathroom, master bedroom, and more. On display will be many “must have” decorating accessories and furnishings to bring the mountain charm.

Expert advice: Talk to specialists face-to-face in construction, painting, home design, pest control, remodeling, plumbing, electrical, heating and cooling, green building, solar, kitchen, and baths.

Electrical safety presentations: There are thousands of electrical injuries and deaths every year in the U.S. Come to one of the eight Truckee Donner PUD “Learn or Burn” electrical safety presentations and learn how to be safe around electricity.

Bear deterrents: Professionals will be on hand to demonstrate systems designed to safely deter bears from entering you home and disturbing your property.

Much more: The show will also include displays for garage doors, windows, decking, roofing, bear bins, siding, gutters, countertops, insulation, woodstoves, fireplaces, water filtration, window coverings, closet systems, sunrooms, spas, windows, doors and hidden dog fences.

