The Truckee Sun's picks for top events not to miss in coming days:

Truckee Craw Thaw Music Festival

A free New Orleans-inspired spring event that will bring a diverse lineup of American roots-inspired musicians, cajun cuisine and family fun to historic downtown Truckee.

When: 5 p.m. Friday, April 27; Noon, Sunday, April 28

Where: 10065 Donner Pass Rd. Truckee, CA

Info: http://www.truckeecrawthaw.com

Recommended Stories For You

Contra-Tiempo dance

Contra-Tiempo is a bold, multilingual Los Angeles-based dance company creating physically intense and politically astute performance work, moves audiences to imagine what is possible. This event is hosted by Arts for the Schools.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, April 27

Where: North Tahoe High School, 2945 Polaris Rd., Tahoe City, CA

Info: http://www.artsfortheschools.org

Gathering of Artists

Artists are invited to bring their latest projects to work on in shared studio space and support one another during the creative process.

When: 10 am.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 28

Where: North Tahoe Arts, 380 North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City

Info: http://www.northtahoearts.com

Follies: Truckee Base Camp for a High Life

Truckee Downtown Merchants Association presents the semi-annual Truckee Follies! This year's theme "Truckee Base Camp for a High Life" will have you laughing your boa off.

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, April 28

Where: Truckee Downtown Merchants Association, 10065 Donner Pass Rd., Truckee, CA

Info: http://www.historictruckee.com

Donner Lake Photo Walk

Learn strategies for creative long exposures with slow shutter speeds, along with use of shallow depth of field to bring your vision to life through photography.

When: 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 29

Where: Meet at the West End Donner Lake parking lot to review camera settings and learn some new tricks.

Info: http://www.ateliertruckee.com