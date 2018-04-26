Truckee Sun’s picks for top events
April 26, 2018
The Truckee Sun's picks for top events not to miss in coming days:
Truckee Craw Thaw Music Festival
A free New Orleans-inspired spring event that will bring a diverse lineup of American roots-inspired musicians, cajun cuisine and family fun to historic downtown Truckee.
When: 5 p.m. Friday, April 27; Noon, Sunday, April 28
Where: 10065 Donner Pass Rd. Truckee, CA
Info: http://www.truckeecrawthaw.com
Contra-Tiempo dance
Contra-Tiempo is a bold, multilingual Los Angeles-based dance company creating physically intense and politically astute performance work, moves audiences to imagine what is possible. This event is hosted by Arts for the Schools.
When: 7 p.m. Friday, April 27
Where: North Tahoe High School, 2945 Polaris Rd., Tahoe City, CA
Info: http://www.artsfortheschools.org
Gathering of Artists
Artists are invited to bring their latest projects to work on in shared studio space and support one another during the creative process.
When: 10 am.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 28
Where: North Tahoe Arts, 380 North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City
Info: http://www.northtahoearts.com
Follies: Truckee Base Camp for a High Life
Truckee Downtown Merchants Association presents the semi-annual Truckee Follies! This year's theme "Truckee Base Camp for a High Life" will have you laughing your boa off.
When: 6 p.m. Saturday, April 28
Where: Truckee Downtown Merchants Association, 10065 Donner Pass Rd., Truckee, CA
Info: http://www.historictruckee.com
Donner Lake Photo Walk
Learn strategies for creative long exposures with slow shutter speeds, along with use of shallow depth of field to bring your vision to life through photography.
When: 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 29
Where: Meet at the West End Donner Lake parking lot to review camera settings and learn some new tricks.
