WinterWonderGrass releases 2020 lineup

WinterWonderGrass Music & Brew Festival announced the 2020 lineup Thursday. The music festival returns to Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows on March 27-29. It will welcome performances from some of the hottest names currently thriving in today’s bluegrass and Americana music scenes. The festival also holds the event in Vermont and Colorado.

“It’s with a mountain of intention, huge hearts, humility and a commitment to delivering the hottest and sweetest artists that we present to you the 2020 WinterWonderGrass landscape,” said Scotty Stoughton, festival founder. “Each year, the hardest thing to do is not heed our desire to return to each and every band — and by virtue of that, friends to WWG — year in and year out. It is our sincere desire you’ll find new lifetime favorites on this lineup, have the chance to be reunited with old loves and step out of your comfort zone with open arms to new experiences.”

Caravan to WonderGrass is in full swing Today, during the Great American Beer Festival, WinterWonderGrass kicks off their annual, pop-up event series with the WinterWonderGrass Presents the Ikon Pass® Stage happening all weekend long. The California Caravan encompasses three events, taking place Oct. 17-19. On Oct. 17, WonderGrass & The Tahoe Food Hub present The Supper Club at the Tahoe Food Hub in Truckee, with food prepared by Chef Wyatt Dufresne, formerly of PlumpJack Squaw. Attendees can expect a seasonal 4-course menu sourced locally and prepared between the chef, and the farmers and ranchers who cultivated the ingredients. Tickets are $110 and admission includes food, conversation, music and a chance to bond with fellow members of the WinterWonderGrass community. On Friday, Oct. 18 and Saturday, Oct. 19, WonderGrass Presents two pop-up performances from Midnight North, taking place at Moe’s BBQ in Tahoe City on Friday, and Alibi Ale Works in Truckee on Saturday. The events are free and open to all ages. A limited quantity of fee-free tickets to WinterWonderGrass festival stops will be available for purchase during all Caravan to WonderGrass events, with additional events taking place in Steamboat, CO on Oct. 11, and Manchester, VT, on Oct. 26. For tickets and more information, visit: winterwondergrass.com/caravan-to-wondergrass.

WinterWonderGrass makes its way to the Tahoe for its sixth consecutive year presenting three days of music at the base of Squaw Valley Ski Resort.

“WinterWonderGrass has become a home for artists, fans, staff, locals, businesses, skiers, riders, their families and all of the like,” said Ariel Rosemberg, festival director of marketing and ticketing. “We pride ourselves on creating a sustainable, safe and receptive environment, bound by the marriage of the best in bluegrass, folk and Americana, and the undefeated nature of American ski culture.”

Headliners for this festival stop include The Devil Makes Three, The Infamous Stringdusters and Billy Strings (two sets). Other artists include: Peter Rowan, Fruition, Keller and the Keels, The War and Treaty, The Lil Smokies, Brothers Comatose, Della Mae, Larry Keel Experience, Kitchen Dwellers, Andy Falco & Travis Book (of The Infamous Stringdusters) Perform Jerry Garcia, Cris Jacobs, Trout Steak Revival, Midnight North, Town Mountain, Pickin’ on the Dead, Pixie and the Partygrass Boys, Old Salt Union, TK & the Holy Know-Nothings, Rapidgrass and Twisted Pine. Special guests Lindsay Lou, Bridget Law, Will Mosheim and a collaborative WinterWonderWomen set.

A Mountaintop Dinner with Keller Williams will kick off the festivities on Thursday, March 26. The event will include a ride up the tram, a multi-course meal complete with locally-sourced ingredients, wine and beer sampling, plus two sets by Keller Williams. Additionally, the Grass After Dark Series will return for post-festival programming with more details coming soon.

Squaw Valley Ski Resort lift tickets, Mountaintop Dinner tickets and Grass After Dark tickets are not included in regular festival admission and must be purchased separately.

Tickets for the event are available now. More information will be released about the Grass After Dark late night shows, beer partners and bundle packages with lodging and lift tickets.