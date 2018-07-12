Your Tahoe Weekend

Sierra Sun's top can't miss events in coming days:

Music on the Beach: Coburn Station

Start your summer weekend off by listening and dancing to free live music performances featuring a variety of genres on the north shore of Lake Tahoe. This week's band, Truckee's Coburn Station, bills its music as "Mountain Rock."

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: Kings Beach State Recreation Area

Info: http://www.northtahoebusiness.org/music-on-the-beach/

The Backyard Brick Oven Experience

Culinarians will teach children (ages 12 and under) the art of building their own pizzas, stretching dough, choosing toppings and firing their creations in a backyard brick oven.

When: 5 p.m. Friday

Where: The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe, 13031 Ritz Carlton Highlands Ct, Truckee

Cost: $15 per child

Info: 530-562-3000 or http://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/california/lake-tahoe

Moody's 14th Annual Jazz Artists in Residence

Music all week long with the likes of Adam Theis, Josh Jones, Peter Apfelbaum, Kenny Brooks, Will Bernard, Sam Bevan, Joe Bagale and Tommy "Soulati" Shepherd.

When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Moody's Bistro, Bar & Beats, 10007 Bridge St., Truckee

Info: http://www.moodysjazzcamp.com

EAA pancake breakfast

The Truckee EAA Chapter 1073 hosts a public pancake breakfast on the second Saturday of each month, starting at 8 a.m. at the chapter hangar at the east end of the main ramp. Menu items are pancakes, scrambled eggs and sausages.

When: 8 a.m. Saturday

Where: 10356 Truckee Tahoe Airport Rd, Truckee

Info: http://www.eaa1073.org/ or 530-587-7281

Truckee Tahoe Airshow and Family Festival

Experience a breathtaking and world-class air show with world-renowned aerobatic performers. Vsit the Suddenlink by Altice STEAM Expo, the Family Festival, rides for a cost in military aircraft, free rides for kids by the EAA Young Eagle's pilot volunteers, static displays, vendors, a VIP Hospitality Tent, free Speaker Presentations, and much more.

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Tahoe Truckee Airport, 10356 Truckee Airport Rd, Truckee

Info: http://www.truckeetahoeairshow.com

Adult Paddleboard Techniques

This class is a basic flatwater SUP class for first-time to experienced beginner levels, taught to the standards of the Professional Standup Paddle Association.

When: 9 a.m.-noon, Saturday

Where: Tahoe Maritime Center, 401 West Lake Blvd., Tahoe City

Info: 530-583-9283 or http://www.tahoemaritimemuseum.org

Art, Wine & Music Festival

The Village at Squaw Valley will burst with color, taste and sound as fine artists, craft makers, performers and musicians come to participate in this fun two-day annual event from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. each day (See website for full schedule of musicians).

When: 11 a.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. Sunday

Where: The Village at Squaw Valley, 1750 Village East Road, Olympic Valley

Info: 800-403-0206 or ww.squawalpine.com/events-things-do/art-wine-music-festival

Sidewalk Saturdays in Tahoe City

Join the fun on the second Saturday of the month in Tahoe City. Enjoy a day of shopping and fun downtown Tahoe City with super specials, Sip n' Shop, music and more.

When: Noon-5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Downtown Tahoe City

Info: http://www.visittahoecity.org

Concerts at Commons Beach in Tahoe City

Free summer concert series in Tahoe City, featuring live music from bluegrass and southern rock to afro-samba-funk. Gene Avaro Jr. takes stage Sunday.

When: 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Commons Beach, 400 North Lake Blvd., Tahoe City