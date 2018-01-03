Your Tahoe Weekend: Opening weekend activities for 2018 in Truckee, Tahoe

Below are the Sierra Sun's picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.

Have an event you want considered for a future Your Tahoe Weekend calendar? Email Reporter Cassandra Walker at cwalker@sierrasun.com.

1. Winter Wonderland Camp Session 2: Steaming Brains

KidZone instructors lead young learners through hands-on activities in science, technology, engineering, art and math, taking education to a whole fun new level.

Where: KidZone Museum | 11711 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

When: Friday, Jan. 5 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Cost: $200 | $160 members

Online: http://www.kidzonemuseum.org

2. "Holiday Retrieval" Pop Up Dinner

Stella at the Cedar House Sport Hotel in Truckee will serve up four gourmet Italian courses while setting the atmosphere for mingling, a special welcome and cocktail hour.

Where: Stella at the Cedar House Sport Hotel | 10918 Brockway Road, Truckee

When: Friday, Jan. 5 and Saturday, Jan. 6 | 6-9 p.m.

Cost: $97 per person plus tax and service charge.

Online: http://www.cedarhousesporthotel.com

3. Open Mic. Night

Art Truckee welcomes guests upstairs to their beautiful gallery for an evening showcasing local talent in a performance encompassing a variety of performance art. Beer and wine to be served from the gallery bar for guests age 21 and over.

Where: Art Truckee | 10072 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

When: Friday, Jan. 5 | 7 p.m.

Cost: Free event.

Online: http://www.arttruckee.com

4. Intro to DSLR

Join local photographer Grant Kaye's instruction on the basics of shooting photography using digital SLR interchangeable lens cameras. Participants will learn in Atelier's workshop before heading outside to practice their new skills.

Where: Atelier | 10128 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

When: Saturday, Jan. 6 | 3-5 p.m.

Cost: $60

Online: http://www.ateliertruckee.com

5. Winter Fireworks

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows will celebrate winter in the New Year with fireworks shows every Saturday through March 31. Guests are invited to enjoy a complimentary hot cocoa bar along with the full food and beverage menu offered.

Where: Squaw Valley KT Base Bar | 1960 Squaw Valley Road, Olympic Valley

When: Saturday, Jan. 6 | 4-7:15 p.m., Fireworks: 5:30 p.m.

Cost: Free event.

Online: http://www.squawalpine.com

6. 12th Annual Lake Tahoe Backcountry Demo Day

Alpenglow Sports brings the largest backcountry demo event in North America to Alpine Meadows, where guests can get a firsthand feel for gear from top name brands.

Where: Alpine Meadows | 2600 Alpine Meadows Road, Olympic Valley

When: Saturday, Jan. 6 | 3 p.m.

Cost: Free event with lift ticket or pass, driver's license and credit card deposit.

Online: http://www.alpenglowsports.com

7. Dirtbag: The Legend of Fred Beckey

See a film on legendary climber, Fred Beckey, notorious as a rebel athlete who lived life on the road in pursuit of the mountain lifestyle.

Where: MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa | 55 Hwy 50, Stateline

When: Saturday, Jan. 6 | 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $15

Online: http://www.montbleuresort.com

8. Balance and Brews | Yoga + Beer!

Alibi Ale Works' Truckee Public House welcomes yogis age 21 and over of all level and styles to join in a community class including a token to redeem a pint of Alibi beer after practice. Bring your own mat or email Melissa@balanceandbrews.com for an extra.

Where: Alibi Ale Works Truckee Public House | 10069 Bridge St., Truckee

When: Saturday, Jan. 6 | 10:45 – 11:45 a.m.

Cost: $15

Online: http://www.balanceandbrews.com

9. Her Mountain Retreat

Northstar California Resort will host a two-day, ladies-only ski retreat including instruction, a yoga session and happy hour in the village.

Where: Northstar California Resort | 5001 Northstar Drive, Truckee

When: Saturday, Jan. 6 | 8 a.m.

Cost: $850

Online: http://www.northstarcalifornia.com

10. Sip & Paint

Every Sunday through Jan. 28, the Hard Rock welcomes guests to get in touch with their artistic side, painting rock-themed imagery during their instructional class, paired with a complimentary glass of Champagne.

Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino | 50 US Hwy 50, Stateline

When: Sunday, Jan. 7 | 11 a.m.

Cost: $40

Online: http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com

Cassandra Walker is a features and entertainment reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at cwalker@sierrasun.com, 530-550-2654 or @snow1cass.