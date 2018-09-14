And the winners are: Results of 33rd annual Lake Tahoe Autumn Food & Wine Festival released
September 14, 2018
The 33rd Annual Lake Tahoe Autumn Food & Wine Festival took place Sept. 7-9, and the winners of the Grand Tasting & Culinary Competition, Blazing Pans Chef Cook -Off, Charbay Bartender Competition, and Mountain Kids Cook-Off have been announced.
Among over 20 total culinary events at the festival, winners were selected from four major competitions: The Grand Tasting & Culinary Competition (Judges' Awards and People's Choice Awards), Blazing Pans Mountain Chef Cook-Off, Charbay Annual Release Party Bartender Competition and the Mountain Kids Cook-Off.
The Grand Tasting & Culinary Competition challenged culinary experts in six food and beverage categories, awarding one gold, silver and bronze recipient for each.
The pairing of Brewforia Beer Market & Kitchen with DNA Brewing Co. earned the gold category in both the Judges Choice and People's Choice Award for the Culinary Grand Tasting.
Chef Tiffany Swan of Manzanita Restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe won the Blazing Pans Mountain Chef Cook-Off. The chefs were tasked to create a two-course meal in under 45 minutes, using a secret ingredient.
Youth chefs, ages 8-12, from "Team Purple Cactus" won the Mountain Kids Cook-Off, contributing to the Tahoe-based non-profit Project MANA.
As the venue for the Lake Tahoe Autumn Food and Wine Festival, Northstar California partnered with Clean Vibes, playing a key role toward Vail Resorts' Epic Promise for a Zero Footprint initiative, which commits the company to zero net emissions by 2030, zero waste to landfill by 2030 and zero net operating impact to forests and habitat. Clean Vibes is dedicated to responsible on-site waste management, including recycling, composting and proper waste disposal efforts.
GRAND TASTING & CULINARY COMPETITION – JUDGES AWARDS
Best Pairing of Food & Beverage
Gold: Brewforia Beer Market & Kitchen + DNA Brewing Co: Asian glazed pork rib with green papaya salad with a Naut Red – Imperial Red Ale.
Silver: Moody's Bistro, Bar & Beats + Charbay Distillery: Whiskey soaked pork belly with a Charbay Doubled & Twisted Whiskey, Reed's ginger beer, pomelo sparkling water, lime twist.
Bronze: Petra + Kuentz-Bas: Tuscan style beans with wild boar sausage, fresh mayocoba beans simmered in a rich rosemary and sage pork broth with vegetables and diced tomato; served over arugula and a medallion of wild boar and cranberry sausage; garnished with fresh herbs and Grana Padana" with 2015 Kuentz-Bas Pinot Noir.
Best Food
Gold: Moody's Bistro, Bar & Beats: Whiskey soaked Pork Belly Slider
Silver: Granlibakken Resort: Seared Scallop Veronique – microgreens, thompson muscat grapes, swiss country dressing, seared scallop and pancetta.
Bronze: Brewforia Beer Market & Kitchen: Asian glazed pork rib with green payapa salads.
Best Dessert Pairing
Marich Chocolates + Gnarly Head: Whole Roasted California Almonds double dipped in signature fair trade dark chocolate with a hint of chipotle delicato's, with 2017 Gnarly Head Red Blend.
Best Red Wine
Gold: Keenan Winery, 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon
Silver: Joel Gott, 2015 Pinot Noir
Bronze: Acumen Wine, 2013 Cabernet Sauvignon
Best White Wine
Gold: C.G. Di Arie Vineyard & Winery, 2016 Rose
Silver: Bieler Family Daisy Pinot Grigio, 2017 Pinot Grigio
Bronze: Pride Mountain Vineyards, 2015 Viognier
Best Spirit
Gold: Charbay Distillery, Charbay Doubled & Twisted Whiskey, Reed's ginger beer, pomelo sparkling water, lime twist
Best Beer
DNA Brewing Co, Naut Red – Imperial Red Ale
GRAND TASTING & CULINARY COMPETITION – PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS
Best Pairing of Food & Beverage
Brewforia Beer Market & Kitchen + DNA Brewing Co.
Best Food
Granlibakken Tahoe Resort
Best Red Wine
Keenan Winery 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon
Best White Wine
Patz & Hall Winery 2014 Chardonnay
Best Spirit
Charbay Distillery Double & Twisted Whiskey
Best Beer
DNA Brewing Co. Naut Red – Imperial Red Ale
Best Table Presentation
Nick's Cove & Patz & Hall Winery
BLAZING PANS MOUNTAIN CHEF COOK-OFF
Winner: Tiffany Swan, Manzanita Restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe
CHARBAY ANNUAL RELEASE PARTY, BARTENDER COMPETITION
Winner: The Pioneer Cocktail Club
MOUNTAIN KIDS COOK-OFF
Winner: Team Purple Cactus
Source: North Lake Tahoe Resort Association
