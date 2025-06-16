Are Card Games a Dying Art Form?

Decks of cards have been entertaining and employing people for years. They offer a great way for people to socialise in both a leisurely manner or in a more strategic fashion when gambling is involved. They are also a great way of keeping the brain ticking and can be a therapeutic mental exercise for many. Whether it’s the simplicity of solitaire or blackjack, the social nature of rummy or the strategy of Bridge and poker, card games have offered people from all over the world enjoyment for centuries.

Cards have rolled with the technological advancements of the last 50 years and endured cultural shifts as well as legislative ones. But as the world becomes dominated by technology in the modern digital age, do cards still have a place at the proverbial poker table, or card games a dying art form?

Whilst it may be that what is deemed as the golden age of card games is over, there is certainly still an interest in them around the world. Historically, card games have been integral to family nights in and community events. They have offered solace and enjoyment for many and are versatile and accessible to everyone. The, what seems like, limitless different games that you can play with cards means there really always has been something for everyone.

Games like bridge, whist and poker historically were common in the Western frontier states as well as pubs or parlours throughout America. However, with the arrival of the casino to America, namely in Las Vegas, card games took on a whole new role for US players , which today now sees millions playing at online casinos safely and securely for the thrill of playing card games, alongside the chance to win big.

However, with the Nevada legalization of gambling in 1931, gambling fever quickly spread to neighbouring areas, including Tahoe, and other neighbouring places along the stateline. Because of the proximity to the ‘mecca’ of gambling in Vegas, the Tahoe area quickly adopted a similar approach, which saw casinos and card games rise in the area. This would pave the way years later for the poker scene to develop in Tahoe in the 1990s and 2000s. Cards would remain an incredibly social activity despite the gambling link and don’t require wagers when played, so they are suitable for all kinds of events.

In the modern age, things have changed as to how people entertain themselves. A whole host of different technologies has been developed in order to satisfy the needs of people across America and the world. Streaming platforms on the TV, social media, video games and the depth of the internet have changed the way people source entertainment and spend their leisure time. Mobile and digital games have become hugely prominent and have somewhat taken the limelight away from physical card games.

It is believed that now only about half of the American population would ever play card games in person and less than 10% would do this frequently. The shift to digital media is indicative of the wider societal change towards relying on technology. This is particularly true in California, where San Francisco and the Silicon Valley have been at the forefront of the ingenuity behind the modern digital age for so many advancements.

As the digital age has opened up the world to unrecognisable globalization and a limitless supply of content for people to entertain themselves with, many have turned their backs on card games. However, whilst it may be that the standard deck of playing cards has seen a marked decline in popularity in recent years, other forms of card games have surged in popularity. The likes of Yu-Gi-Oh, Pokémon and Magic: The Gathering are all still very popular card games which get played by millions around the world. They combine the digital media world through popular cartoons and online versions of the games with the real physical card games to offer a unique spin on card games. These types of games have embraced digitalization and have opened up card games to a younger generation who would likely not have been exposed to the traditional card games of years gone by.

Card games have also been revolutionized in the modern era through the digitization of online poker and the rise of online casinos. Access in America to online gambling has only been a recent thing that coincides with the growing popularity of poker, thanks to the World Series of Poker Championship, which has brought about a revival of the age-old western game. Whilst players may be playing virtually or online at card games on online casino platforms, or through the means of video games, they are still following the rules of the physical card game and the traditions that come along with that.

This recent revival in casino gambling through the revolutionary iGaming industry has led to a surge in popularity for wagering once more in America. Much like how Las Vegas revolutionized the land-based casino industry, online casinos are seeing an equal surge in recent years. This sort of popularity is seeing a younger generation become involved in playing card games once more, albeit maybe not in person.

The globalization of the modern world and this surge in casino popularity have meant that people continue to travel to gambling destinations. For the Tahoe region, the tourism industry is booming with travellers arriving for both a shot at winning some money in the hotel casinos in the area, whilst also admiring the beautiful nature in the region (especially in the winter).

For many, the digital world is too complex and overbearing. A growing number of people are rejecting the trends of the digital age and reverting back to a more traditional way of living. Camping, travelling and nomadic lifestyles are increasingly popular, which has seen the continued prominence of camping trips to the likes of Lake Tahoe, where people can bring their physical set of cards with them to play a good old-fashioned game of gin rummy with their friends and family.

While traditional cards may have seen a decline in people playing them in recent years, they are certainly not on their last card. Many are taking the chance to snap back at the digital world or even pair traditional with digital.